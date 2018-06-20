After the Oil Boom

Well I dreamed I saw the clouds
And the heat waves coming.
Wretched mad man on my mind
When the sun burst through the skies.
There was my heart there singin’ in the light
But I felt like I could cry.
Look at mother nature on the run
In the twenty seventeen.
Sunburst
Howe Sound
From Sea to Sky Gondola
Squamish
British Columbia, Canada, 2018
