After the Oil Boom

Well I dreamed I saw the clouds

And the heat waves coming.

Wretched mad man on my mind

When the sun burst through the skies.

There was my heart there singin’ in the light

But I felt like I could cry.

Look at mother nature on the run

In the twenty seventeen.

Sunburst

Howe Sound

From Sea to Sky Gondola

Squamish

British Columbia, Canada, 2018