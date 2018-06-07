The sun settles softly into morning
Early, still quiet
I’m alone with the wind
With the waves
With my camera
I’ve seen a hundred shots
A fortune
Early, still quiet
I’m alone with the wind
With the waves
With my camera
I’ve seen a hundred shots
From just this spot
But none gifted with this light
Gifted with this atmosphere
Gifted with this glory
A fortune
Of time and place
Being there
In the moment
Camera in hand
The Twelve Apostles
The Great Ocean Road
Victoria, Australia
The Great Ocean Road
Victoria, Australia
Taken during travels, 1995
For All Time Favourite, the final WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge.