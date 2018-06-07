Landscape, Poetry, Ricoh RF 500
by Patrick Jennings

A Fortune of Time and Place

The Twelve Apostles, The Great Ocean Road, Victoria, Australia
The sun settles softly into morning
Early, still quiet
I’m alone with the wind
With the waves
With my camera

I’ve seen a hundred shots
From just this spot
But none gifted with this light
Gifted with this atmosphere
Gifted with this glory

A fortune
Of time and place
Being there
In the moment
Camera in hand

The Twelve Apostles
The Great Ocean Road
Victoria, Australia

Taken during travels, 1995

For All Time Favourite, the final WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge.