by Patrick Jennings

Time and Change

Monochrome Canyon, Bright Angel Point, Grand Canyon National Park, North Rim, Arizona, United States of America
I stand on the edge
Of a hundred million years
Changing, changing, changing
Always change

One score and five thousand years ago
Human eyes came to see
Human hands learned to make

All our grandiose change
No match for nature’s hand

For the workings of water on stone in time

Taken during travels, 1996