Time and Change

I stand on the edge
Of a hundred million years
Changing, changing, changing
Always change
One score and five thousand years ago
All our grandiose change
Of a hundred million years
Changing, changing, changing
Always change
One score and five thousand years ago
Human eyes came to see
Human hands learned to make
All our grandiose change
No match for nature’s hand
For the workings of water on stone in time
Monochromatic Canyon
Bright Angel Point
Grand Canyon National Park
North Rim
Arizona, United States of America
Taken during travels, 1996