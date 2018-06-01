A Comfortable Wall

This strife
This discord
It’s a wall
A familiar obstruction
I’ve grown comfortable with
As comfortable as I am
It occurs to me
This discord
It’s a wall
A familiar obstruction
I’ve grown comfortable with
As comfortable as I am
With the window
And its pretty scene
Offering distraction
As respite
It occurs to me
Pass through the window
Leave strife and discord behind
The thought makes me uncomfortable
And the sill seems awkwardly high
Wall of Discord
Abandoned Service Station
Mojave Desert
Route 66
California, United States of America
Taken during travels, 1997