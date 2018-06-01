Landscape, Olympus OM-2, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

A Comfortable Wall

Wall of discord, Route 66, Mojave Desert, California, United States of America
This strife
This discord
It’s a wall
A familiar obstruction
I’ve grown comfortable with

As comfortable as I am
With the window
And its pretty scene
Offering distraction
As respite

It occurs to me
Pass through the window
Leave strife and discord behind
The thought makes me uncomfortable
And the sill seems awkwardly high

Wall of Discord
Abandoned Service Station
Mojave Desert
Route 66
California, United States of America

Taken during travels, 1997