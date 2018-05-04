There’s a bright lightBeyond the back of my mindIlluminating a hintOf a promiseFor a possibilityI cannot quiteComprehend

Formidable

Majestic

A divine grace

Nonetheless

Ultimately

Terrifying

Perhaps because

I cannot decide

If that possibility

Is really who I am

Or who I should be

Or the end point

Of some transcendental act

Or is it just God

Whispering to my consciousness

“There’s more”

I hold the possibility at bay

Live out my mundane existence

In this backlit foreground

Because this is all I know

And it all seems so solid

Illumined as it is

By such perfect light

Guilefully assuring myself

That the light beyond

Is the source itself

Rather than its beacon

Though

Every now and again

Like now

I wonder

Transcendence

May be so simple as

Acceptance