by Patrick Jennings

Backlight

Tugboats and Log Booms, Strait of Georgia, From Pacific Spirit Regional Park, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
There’s a bright light
Beyond the back of my mind
Illuminating a hint
Of a promise
For a possibility
I cannot quite
Comprehend

Formidable
Majestic

A divine grace

Nonetheless

Ultimately
Terrifying

Perhaps because
I cannot decide
If that possibility
Is really who I am
Or who I should be
Or the end point
Of some transcendental act

Or is it just God
Whispering to my consciousness
“There’s more”

I hold the possibility at bay
Live out my mundane existence
In this backlit foreground
Because this is all I know
And it all seems so solid
Illumined as it is
By such perfect light
Guilefully assuring myself
That the light beyond
Is the source itself
Rather than its beacon

Though
Every now and again
Like now
I wonder

Transcendence
May be so simple as
Acceptance

