There’s a bright light
Beyond the back of my mind
Illuminating a hint
Of a promise
For a possibility
I cannot quite
Comprehend
Formidable
Ultimately
Perhaps because
Or is it just God
I hold the possibility at bay
Though
Transcendence
Beyond the back of my mind
Illuminating a hint
Of a promise
For a possibility
I cannot quite
Comprehend
Formidable
Majestic
A divine grace
Nonetheless
Ultimately
Terrifying
Perhaps because
I cannot decide
If that possibility
Is really who I am
Or who I should be
Or the end point
Of some transcendental act
Or is it just God
Whispering to my consciousness
“There’s more”
I hold the possibility at bay
Live out my mundane existence
In this backlit foreground
Because this is all I know
And it all seems so solid
Illumined as it is
By such perfect light
Guilefully assuring myself
That the light beyond
Is the source itself
Rather than its beacon
Though
Every now and again
Like now
I wonder
Transcendence
May be so simple as
Acceptance
Tugboats and Log Booms
Georgia Strait
From Pacific Spirit Regional Park
Vancouver
British Columbia, Canada, 2016
