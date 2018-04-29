The Long Straight and Narrow

Some roads are a joyride
Some roads are a roadtrip
Some roads are a journey
And some roads are the long haul
Roll onto one of these
Running straight and narrow
Ending somewhere beyond the horizon
Roll onto one of these
And I’ve made a commitment
Right to the end of the line
Railway Sunset
Mojave Desert
Route 66
California, United States of America
Mojave Desert
Route 66
California, United States of America
Taken during travels, 1997
