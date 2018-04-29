Landscape, Olympus OM-2, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

The Long Straight and Narrow

Railway Sunset, Route 66, Mojave Desert, California, United States of America
Some roads are a joyride
Some roads are a roadtrip
Some roads are a journey

And some roads are the long haul
Running straight and narrow
Ending somewhere beyond the horizon

Roll onto one of these
And I’ve made a commitment
Right to the end of the line

Railway Sunset
Mojave Desert
Route 66
California, United States of America

Taken during travels, 1997

For Lines, the WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge and Color Your World’s Neon Carrot.