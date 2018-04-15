A litle light electrical, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi, India
Fujifilm X-T2, People, Poetry, Street Photography
by Patrick Jennings

Just Take It In

Sometimes
I just take it in
Don’t try to figure things out

Sometimes
There’s just too much going on
Too many possibilities

Overwhelmed
Confused
Disoriented

So I watch
So I listen
And try not to think

Let it all settle

In my mind
In my heart
In my being

Sometimes
I just have to be patient
Wait for the wisdom

A little light electrical
Chandni Chowk Market
In Old Delhi
New Delhi, India

Taken during travels, 2017

At the best of times, I’m no electrician or hardware tech. But the confusing protrusion of wires that is India, I’m just overwhelmed.