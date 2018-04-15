Sometimes
I just take it in
Don’t try to figure things out
Sometimes
Overwhelmed
So I watch
In my mind
Sometimes
Sometimes
There’s just too much going on
Too many possibilities
Overwhelmed
Confused
Disoriented
So I watch
So I listen
And try not to think
Let it all settle
In my mind
In my heart
In my being
Sometimes
I just have to be patient
Wait for the wisdom
A little light electrical
Chandni Chowk Market
In Old Delhi
New Delhi, India
Taken during travels, 2017
At the best of times, I’m no electrician or hardware tech. But the confusing protrusion of wires that is India, I’m just overwhelmed.