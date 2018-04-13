In the blurry fog
Of Western Christianity
In which there seemed
Oh so much hypocrisy
The gentle touch
Of Eastern thought
Guided me
Along a different path
Straight to the core
Of Christ’s own heart
Buddha Subduing Mara (Evil)
Wat Shri Chum
Sukhothai, Thailand
Ancient Capitol of Siam
Taken during travels, 1995
I wouldn’t call myself a Buddhist or a Christian. If anything, I’m most inspired by Daoism in my personal and spiritual development. However, it was particularly in response to encounters with Buddhism — especially while travelling through SE Asia in 1995 — that I began a transition from dogmatic atheism (to which I’d fled from my Catholic upbringing) to a more spiritual way of being. Buddhism provided, both spiritually and personally, both literally and metaphorically, the path toward my awakening. Along this path, I’ve learned a greater and more nuanced appreciation for the teachings of Christ, if not the religion of Christ.