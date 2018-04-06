Abstract, Digital Manipulation, Poetry, Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
by Patrick Jennings

The Most Powerful Love

Black Hole, Light Fixture, Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada
I try to imagine
Something more powerful
Than the beauty of you
More magnetic
Than the light of your being
Something which could draw me in
With such inescapable gravity
As the love I’ve discovered
At the center of your heart

Nothing comes to mind

