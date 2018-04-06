The Most Powerful Love

I try to imagine
Something more powerful
Than the beauty of you
More magnetic
Than the light of your being
Something which could draw me in
With such inescapable gravity
As the love I’ve discovered
At the center of your heart
Something more powerful
Than the beauty of you
More magnetic
Than the light of your being
Something which could draw me in
With such inescapable gravity
As the love I’ve discovered
At the center of your heart
Nothing comes to mind
Black Hole
Light Fixture
Burnaby
British Columbia, Canada, 2018
