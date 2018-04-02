Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Sunday

Sunday Sunset, Ucluelet, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada
Through the trees
The rock
And the sea

A rugged shoreline
In splendid
Repose

While I
Breathe silently

In time
With the rush of ocean
Upon the land

Dappled sun
Offers
Tonic warmth

Salt spray
Lifted
Onshore breeze

I only wish
Hours were days

Though hours prove
Just
Remedy enough

Sunday Sunset
Ucluelet
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada

Taken during travels, 2018

For Rise/Set, the WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge.