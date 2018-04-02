Through the trees
The rock
And the sea
A rugged shoreline
While I
In time
Dappled sun
Salt spray
I only wish
Though hours prove
The rock
And the sea
A rugged shoreline
In splendid
Repose
While I
Breathe silently
In time
With the rush of ocean
Upon the land
Dappled sun
Offers
Tonic warmth
Salt spray
Lifted
Onshore breeze
I only wish
Hours were days
Though hours prove
Just
Remedy enough
Sunday Sunset
Ucluelet
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada
Ucluelet
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2018
For Rise/Set, the WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge.