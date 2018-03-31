Abstract, Detail, Fujifilm X-T2, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Golden Vein

Golden Vein, Salmon Beach, Near Ucluelet, British Columbia, Canada
A seam ran through his being
Like a little vein of gold
Cleaving the dark bitterness

When he sensed its presence
The bitter fell away
Illuminating the darkness

When he couldn’t
All he sensed
Was darkness

But even in the darkness
That pulsing golden vein
Kept him alive

Until one day he realized
It was the only part of him
That was him

Beach Boulder
Salmon Beach
Near Ucluelet
British Columbia, Canada

Taken yesterday, during travels, 2018