A seam ran through his being
Like a little vein of gold
Cleaving the dark bitterness
When he sensed its presence
When he couldn’t
But even in the darkness
Until one day he realized
Like a little vein of gold
Cleaving the dark bitterness
When he sensed its presence
The bitter fell away
Illuminating the darkness
When he couldn’t
All he sensed
Was darkness
But even in the darkness
That pulsing golden vein
Kept him alive
Until one day he realized
It was the only part of him
That was him
Beach Boulder
Salmon Beach
Near Ucluelet
British Columbia, Canada
Salmon Beach
Near Ucluelet
British Columbia, Canada
Taken yesterday, during travels, 2018