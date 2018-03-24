Even in the dourest grey

There is a beauty

Calling me

Up to the light

It wrests a smile

From sadness

Grace

Which offers hope

In darkest place

There helps me cope

Then rise

Up into flight

On wing

Up to the clouds

And through them

Sun

Illuminate

The good

I soar

In peace

Tranquility

Dourest Grey

Britannia Beach

Howe Sound

Sea to Sky Highwy

British Columbia, Canada, 2016

The drive along Howe Sound between Vancouver and Squamish, British Columbia, is my goto place of chill. A journey of quiet contemplation — or raucous music played at maximum volume — while traversing one of the most beautiful stretches of highway anywhere.

No matter how dark and dreary the drive, it is a place of peace and beauty for me.