Even in the dourest grey
There is a beauty
Calling me
Up to the light
It wrests a smile
From sadness
Grace
Which offers hope
In darkest place
There helps me cope
Then rise
Up into flight
On wing
Up to the clouds
And through them
Sun
Illuminate
The good
I soar
In peace
Tranquility
Britannia Beach
Howe Sound
Sea to Sky Highwy
British Columbia, Canada, 2016
For Favorite Place, the WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge.
The drive along Howe Sound between Vancouver and Squamish, British Columbia, is my goto place of chill. A journey of quiet contemplation — or raucous music played at maximum volume — while traversing one of the most beautiful stretches of highway anywhere.
No matter how dark and dreary the drive, it is a place of peace and beauty for me.