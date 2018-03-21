I often wonder
If the city is
The beauty it seems to me
Or perhaps some
Unmitigated tragedy
A grand delusion
Was I really meant
It’s all I know
At the end of a road
A wrong fork taken
Many eons ago
Was I really meant
To live this way
Were we
It’s all I know
But is it
All I can know
Coal Harbour Sunset
Vancouver
British Columbia, Canada
Taken on location for The Magicians, Season 1, 2015