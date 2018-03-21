Landscape, Poetry, Samsung Galaxy S5
by Patrick Jennings

All I know

Coal Harbour Sunset, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
I often wonder
If the city is
The beauty it seems to me
Or perhaps some
Unmitigated tragedy

A grand delusion
At the end of a road
A wrong fork taken
Many eons ago

Was I really meant
To live this way
Were we

It’s all I know
But is it

All I can know

Coal Harbour Sunset
Vancouver
British Columbia, Canada

Taken on location for The Magicians, Season 1, 2015