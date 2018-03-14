Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Occluded Light

Sunset, Gibsons, Strait of Georgia, Sunshine Coast, British Columbia, Canada
I try to let the light in
But the clouds
Occlude it
A dark shroud

The gentle beat of my heart
A metronome
A clockwork

But the thrum of life
Is not the energy of being

Body working; spirit latent

I will have to seek it
Find my way back

Listen for the rhythm
Underlying the tick tock tick
The syncopated cadence

The heartbeat of existence
Thrums at the core of being
The flow is always there
Ready to manifest

Sunset
Gibsons
Sunshine Coast
Strait of Georgia
British Columbia, Canada

Taken during travels,