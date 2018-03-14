Occluded Light

I try to let the light inBut the cloudsOcclude itA dark shroud

The gentle beat of my heart

A metronome

A clockwork

But the thrum of life

Is not the energy of being

Body working; spirit latent

I will have to seek it

Find my way back

Listen for the rhythm

Underlying the tick tock tick

The syncopated cadence

The heartbeat of existence

Thrums at the core of being

The flow is always there

Ready to manifest