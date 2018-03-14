Occluded Light

I try to let the light in
But the clouds
Occlude it
A dark shroud
The gentle beat of my heart
But the thrum of life
I will have to seek it
Listen for the rhythm
The heartbeat of existence
But the clouds
Occlude it
A dark shroud
The gentle beat of my heart
A metronome
A clockwork
But the thrum of life
Is not the energy of being
Body working; spirit latent
I will have to seek it
Find my way back
Listen for the rhythm
Underlying the tick tock tick
The syncopated cadence
The heartbeat of existence
Thrums at the core of being
The flow is always there
Ready to manifest
Sunset
Gibsons
Sunshine Coast
Strait of Georgia
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels,