by Patrick Jennings

Pics or it didn’t happen

Live Feed, Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, India
But I was so busy

Photographing
Instagramming
Facebooking
Snapchatting
Wordpressing
Tweeting

It happened
But I wasn’t there

Aarti Ceremony
Parmarth Niketan Ashram
Rishikesh
Uttarakhand, India

Taken during travels, 2017

The Aarti Ceremony is a nightly event in Rishikesh. It is a celebration of fire and associated with the god, Shiva.

This night, a group of Japanese students must have been graduating from a course held at the Ashram. Several were participating in the ceremony and photographing it, and taking plenty of selfies.

Meanwhile, I was snapping away myself.

For Story, the WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge.

