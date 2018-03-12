Pics or it didn’t happen

Pics or it didn’t happenBut I was so busy

The Aarti Ceremony is a nightly event in Rishikesh. It is a celebration of fire and associated with the god, Shiva.

This night, a group of Japanese students must have been graduating from a course held at the Ashram. Several were participating in the ceremony and photographing it, and taking plenty of selfies.

Meanwhile, I was snapping away myself.

For Story, the WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge.