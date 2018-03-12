Pics or it didn’t happen
But I was so busy
Photographing
It happened
But I was so busy
Photographing
Instagramming
Facebooking
Snapchatting
Wordpressing
Tweeting
It happened
But I wasn’t there
Live Feed
Aarti Ceremony
Parmarth Niketan Ashram
Rishikesh
Uttarakhand, India
Aarti Ceremony
Parmarth Niketan Ashram
Rishikesh
Uttarakhand, India
Taken during travels, 2017
The Aarti Ceremony is a nightly event in Rishikesh. It is a celebration of fire and associated with the god, Shiva.
This night, a group of Japanese students must have been graduating from a course held at the Ashram. Several were participating in the ceremony and photographing it, and taking plenty of selfies.
Meanwhile, I was snapping away myself.
For Story, the WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge.