by Patrick Jennings

Kites in the Twilight

Kites in the Dusk II, On the Ganga (Ganges River), Kashi (Old Varanasi), Uttar Pradesh, India
A story told
In every land
Come twilight
In the quiet time
We take repose
In gentle acts
Of little
Or no
Consequence
Though
An unsubtle beauty
In recompense

Taken during travels, 2017

