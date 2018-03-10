A story told
In every land
Come twilight
In the quiet time
We take repose
In gentle acts
Of little
Or no
Consequence
Though
An unsubtle beauty
In recompense
Kites in the Twilight
Banks of the Ganges River
Varanasi
Uttar Pradesh, India
Taken during travels, 2017
