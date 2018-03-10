Kites in the Twilight

A story told

In every land

Come twilight

In the quiet time

We take repose

In gentle acts

Of little

Or no

Consequence

Though

An unsubtle beauty

In recompense



Banks of the Ganges River

Varanasi

Taken during travels, 2017