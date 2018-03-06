Magic Isle

Like some magic IsleHome of sorcerers and kingsA misty shroudHides secret things

The waters

Preternaturally

Still

Beneath them slinks

Unearthly beast

And I

A Knight

With hallowed sword

Will sail across

Beyond the wards

And battle dragons

Which hurl epithets

And fire

Undaunted, I press on

Alongside brothers

Fight with wit and might

To win the Isle

Or die in glory

So bards may sing

Of valiant men

Who honour brought

Here

To their end