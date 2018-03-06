Howe Sound Greys, Porteau Cove, Sea to Sky Highway, British Columbia, Canada
Landscape, Poetry, Samsung Galaxy S5
by Patrick Jennings

Magic Isle

Like some magic Isle
Home of sorcerers and kings
A misty shroud
Hides secret things

The waters
Preternaturally
Still
Beneath them slinks
Unearthly beast

And I
A Knight
With hallowed sword
Will sail across
Beyond the wards
And battle dragons
Which hurl epithets
And fire

Undaunted, I press on
Alongside brothers
Fight with wit and might
To win the Isle
Or die in glory
So bards may sing
Of valiant men
Who honour brought
Here
To their end

Magic Isle
From Porteau Cove
Howe Sound
Sea to Sky Highway
British Columbia, Canada, 2016
