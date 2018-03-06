Like some magic Isle
Home of sorcerers and kings
A misty shroud
Hides secret things
The waters
And I
Undaunted, I press on
The waters
Preternaturally
Still
Beneath them slinks
Unearthly beast
And I
A Knight
With hallowed sword
Will sail across
Beyond the wards
And battle dragons
Which hurl epithets
And fire
Undaunted, I press on
Alongside brothers
Fight with wit and might
To win the Isle
Or die in glory
So bards may sing
Of valiant men
Who honour brought
Here
To their end
Magic Isle
From Porteau Cove
Howe Sound
Sea to Sky Highway
British Columbia, Canada, 2016
For Out of This World, the WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge.