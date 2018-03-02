Beneath an Unblinking Eye

In the lightI am caught

Ominous

It hangs there

No rotor wash

No engine sound

A not quite motionless

Hover

A spectacular

Unblinking eye

Staring at me

And I

So vulnerable

A thousand yards

Of waist high grass

From cover

Then it blinks

Out of existence

With no more than

A subtle whoosh

And a rush of air

Ruffling the tall grass

In the darkness

I measure my relief

Against the recognition

That perhaps I

And the rest of my planet’s

Cohabitants

Matter not at all

To the beings piloting

That strange craft

I feel reduced

To the significance

Of a gnat