Beneath an Unblinking Eye

In the light
I am caught
Ominous
And I
Then it blinks
In the darkness
I feel reduced
I am caught
Ominous
It hangs there
No rotor wash
No engine sound
A not quite motionless
Hover
A spectacular
Unblinking eye
Staring at me
And I
So vulnerable
A thousand yards
Of waist high grass
From cover
Then it blinks
Out of existence
With no more than
A subtle whoosh
And a rush of air
Ruffling the tall grass
In the darkness
I measure my relief
Against the recognition
That perhaps I
And the rest of my planet’s
Cohabitants
Matter not at all
To the beings piloting
That strange craft
I feel reduced
To the significance
Of a gnat
Light and Mist
Langley
British Columbia, Canada
On location for Zoo Season 2, 2016
