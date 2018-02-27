Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, People, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Moon & Shadow

Moon and Shadows, Davis Bay Pier, Sechelt, British Columbia, Canada
In the warmth of a summer night
We picnic on the pier
A gathering of family and friends
Me, set apart, just pondering

We are all just shadows
In the moonlight
Beneath a darkening sky
Of stars and cloud

All in motion, even I
In this moment fixed in time
Which has no memory
Or destiny

We all just come
And go
And time cares
Not at all

So I grasp this moment tighter
The timeless love
Assumed but unremarked
Is the best we ever are

Moon and Shadow
Davis Bay Pier
Sechelt
British Columbia, Canada

Taken during travels, 2017