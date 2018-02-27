Moon & Shadow

In the warmth of a summer nightWe picnic on the pierA gathering of family and friendsMe, set apart, just pondering

We are all just shadows

In the moonlight

Beneath a darkening sky

Of stars and cloud

All in motion, even I

In this moment fixed in time

Which has no memory

Or destiny

We all just come

And go

And time cares

Not at all

So I grasp this moment tighter

The timeless love

Assumed but unremarked

Is the best we ever are