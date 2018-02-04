I soar
In the presence
Of grace and elegance
Beloved’s paean expressed
Brought to ground
In the presence
Of grace and elegance
Beloved’s paean expressed
In exquisite
Architectural glory
Brought to ground
By notes of sorrow
Though beauty undiminished
Soaring
Taj Mahal
Agra
Uttar Pradesh, India
Taken during travels, 2017
In 1631, Shah Jahan commissioned this mausoleum to honor his favourite wife, Mumtaz Mahal, a Persian princess who died giving birth to their 14th child.
