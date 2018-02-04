Architecture, Fujifilm X-T2, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Soaring

Spire and Dome II, Taj Mahal, Agra, Uttar Pradesh, India
I soar
In the presence
Of grace and elegance

Beloved’s paean expressed
In exquisite
Architectural glory

Brought to ground
By notes of sorrow
Though beauty undiminished

Soaring
Taj Mahal
Agra
Uttar Pradesh, India

Taken during travels, 2017

In 1631, Shah Jahan commissioned this mausoleum to honor his favourite wife, Mumtaz Mahal, a Persian princess who died giving birth to their 14th child.

For Beloved, the WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge.