Hearing Silence, Ming Sha Shan, Mountains of Singing Sands, Dunhuang, Gansu, China
Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Hearing Silence

In the emptiness, I listen

In the silence
I begin to hear the wind

I render the wind silent
And begin to hear the sand
Rustling across the dunes

Silence the sand
To hear the dune
Which sings the song
Of desert’s true nature

In the Silence
Ming Sha Shan
(Mountains of Singing Sands)
Dunhuang
Gansu Province
The People’s Republic of China

Taken during travels, 1998

For Silence, the WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge.