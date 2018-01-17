Hearing Silence

In the emptiness, I listen
In the silence
I render the wind silent
Silence the sand
In the silence
I begin to hear the wind
I render the wind silent
And begin to hear the sand
Rustling across the dunes
Silence the sand
To hear the dune
Which sings the song
Of desert’s true nature
In the Silence
Ming Sha Shan
(Mountains of Singing Sands)
Dunhuang
Gansu Province
The People’s Republic of China
Taken during travels, 1998
For Silence, the WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge.