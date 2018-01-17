You and I
Shadowed by
Hold my hand
Then scamper back
Patiently
Then plot our course
Shadowed by
A dark’ning sky
Drawn to light
Far out to sea
Held at bay
By wave and tide
Hold my hand
We’ll venture out
Explore the beach
And detritus
Left behind
By seas withdrawn
Then scamper back
Before the rise
Incoming tide
Foaming wave
To safely perch
Clear of their reach
Patiently
Await the tide
Admits our path
To Islet’s rise
There to scan
Beyond the surf
Then plot our course
Far out to sea
Set sail for worlds
Beyond the edge
Horizon line
Is beckoning
Storm Season
Long Beach
Pacific Rim National Park
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada
Long Beach
Pacific Rim National Park
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2017