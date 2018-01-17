Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Beckoning

Beckoning, Long Beach, Pacific Rim National Park, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada
You and I

Shadowed by
A dark’ning sky
Drawn to light
Far out to sea
Held at bay
By wave and tide

Hold my hand
We’ll venture out
Explore the beach
And detritus
Left behind
By seas withdrawn

Then scamper back
Before the rise
Incoming tide
Foaming wave
To safely perch
Clear of their reach

Patiently
Await the tide
Admits our path
To Islet’s rise
There to scan
Beyond the surf

Then plot our course
Far out to sea
Set sail for worlds
Beyond the edge
Horizon line
Is beckoning

Storm Season
Long Beach
Pacific Rim National Park
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada

Taken during travels, 2017