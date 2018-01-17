You and I

Shadowed by

A dark’ning sky

Drawn to light

Far out to sea

Held at bay

By wave and tide

Hold my hand

We’ll venture out

Explore the beach

And detritus

Left behind

By seas withdrawn

Then scamper back

Before the rise

Incoming tide

Foaming wave

To safely perch

Clear of their reach

Patiently

Await the tide

Admits our path

To Islet’s rise

There to scan

Beyond the surf

Then plot our course

Far out to sea

Set sail for worlds

Beyond the edge

Horizon line

Is beckoning