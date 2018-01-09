Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Clinging to Inhospitable

Proximity to Mortality, Blackrock Resort, Ucluelet, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada
The grit
And determination
With which life clings
To even the most
Inhospitable places
Astounds me

The iciest cold
The rockiest coastline
The hottest desert

And when I say life
Of course I mean
Homo sapiens

Perhaps that’s because
There’s nothing more enlivening
Than proximity to mortality

Blackrock Resort
Wild Pacific Trail
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada

Taken during travels, 2017