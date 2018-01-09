Clinging to Inhospitable

The grit
And determination
With which life clings
To even the most
Inhospitable places
Astounds me
The iciest cold
And when I say life
Perhaps that’s because
The rockiest coastline
The hottest desert
There’s nothing more enlivening
Than proximity to mortality
Blackrock Resort
Wild Pacific Trail
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2017