The sea and skyIn boiling churnSalt foam dashedUpon the rocksTumbling cloudsA sullen bruise

And I

Perturbed by

Surly wind

Stand upon

This blackened shore

Witness to

Such vicious storm

Attest to irony

As anger seeps

Drawn from me

In receding waves

While despair

My unhappy lot

Whisked from me

By driven air

To mingle with

The passing cloud

Til I

Standing firm

Amidst cacophony

My spirit calm

The inner storm

Absorbed

By sky and sea