The sea and sky
In boiling churn
Salt foam dashed
Upon the rocks
Tumbling clouds
A sullen bruise
And I
Til I
And I
Perturbed by
Surly wind
Stand upon
This blackened shore
Witness to
Such vicious storm
Attest to irony
As anger seeps
Drawn from me
In receding waves
While despair
My unhappy lot
Whisked from me
By driven air
To mingle with
The passing cloud
Til I
Standing firm
Amidst cacophony
My spirit calm
The inner storm
Absorbed
By sky and sea
Storm Season
Black Rock Resort
Ucluelet
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2017