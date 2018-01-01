In the stormy wake
I leave
Behind
The thrashing winds
Stiffly thus
So make my way
To seek a land
No woe precedes
I leave
Behind
The thrashing winds
Of change
Stay true to mark
Go not
Astray
Or waver course
No cruel remorse
Nor swivel ’round
The world you’ve left
Just sail away
A safe port once
Go not
Astray
Or waver course
In any
Way
No cruel remorse
Or take
Aback
Nor swivel ’round
And look
Upon
The world you’ve left
No longer
Yours
Just sail away
Do not
Return
A safe port once
Is now
Foreclosed
Stiffly thus
Am I
Rebuffed
So make my way
With all
Due haste
To seek a land
Where face
Unknown
No woe precedes
My shame
Be gone
Storm Crossing
Queen of Cowichan
Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo
Strait of Georgia
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2017
Whoa. OK… Yeah, there are a couple bad breakups in my past… Ouch.
Right. I’ll just have to take my own advice from the previous post, Last Looks.