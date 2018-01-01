Stormy Wake

In the stormy wakeI leaveBehind

The thrashing winds

Of change

Stay true to markGo notAstray

Or waver course

In any

Way

No cruel remorse

Or take

Aback

Nor swivel ’round

And look

Upon

The world you’ve left

No longer

Yours

Just sail away

Do not

Return

A safe port once

Is now

Foreclosed