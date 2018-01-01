Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry, travel
by Patrick Jennings

Stormy Wake

Stormy Wake, Queen of Cowichan, BC Ferries, Georgia Strait, Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo, British Columbia, Canada
In the stormy wake
I leave
Behind

The thrashing winds
Of change
Reply

Stay true to mark
Go not
Astray

Or waver course
In any
Way

No cruel remorse
Or take
Aback

Nor swivel ’round
And look
Upon

The world you’ve left
No longer
Yours

Just sail away
Do not
Return

A safe port once
Is now
Foreclosed

Stiffly thus
Am I
Rebuffed

So make my way
With all
Due haste

To seek a land
Where face
Unknown

No woe precedes
My shame
Be gone

Storm Crossing
Queen of Cowichan
Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo
Strait of Georgia
British Columbia, Canada

Taken during travels, 2017

Whoa. OK… Yeah, there are a couple bad breakups in my past… Ouch.

Right. I’ll just have to take my own advice from the previous post, Last Looks.