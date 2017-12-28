Monochrome Chaos

Simplified to monochrome
The world remains chaotic
And seeing it in black and white
Obscures the details of its tumult
So too the beauty of the world
The world remains chaotic
And seeing it in black and white
Obscures the details of its tumult
So too the beauty of the world
Its colour makes it vibrant
And lacking subtle textures
Diminishes its glory
Propeller Wash
Queen of Cowichan
Horseshoe Bay
West Vancouver
British Columbia, Canada
Queen of Cowichan
Horseshoe Bay
West Vancouver
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2017