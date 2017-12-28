Abstract, Detail, Fujifilm X-T2, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Monochrome Chaos

Propeller Wash, Queen of Cowichan, Horseshoe Bay, West Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Simplified to monochrome
The world remains chaotic
And seeing it in black and white
Obscures the details of its tumult

So too the beauty of the world
Its colour makes it vibrant
And lacking subtle textures
Diminishes its glory

Taken during travels, 2017