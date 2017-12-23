Intimate Strangers

Straddling the concrete median
Westbound on my left
Eastbound on my right
Congested endless streams
Faces and life stories
Then a camera
Our cameras lowered
Westbound on my left
Eastbound on my right
Congested endless streams
Faces and life stories
Pedaled by
Captured in moments
Of pixels
Then a camera
Pointed back at me
Capturing a moment
Of a moment being captured
Our cameras lowered
A smile, a laugh, and a wave
We four strangers
In a moment of intimacy shared
To the Delight of the Tourists
Chandni Chowk
Old Delhi, India
Taken during travels, 2017