by Patrick Jennings

Intimate Strangers

To the Delight of Tourists, Chandni Chowk, Old Delhi, India
Straddling the concrete median
Westbound on my left
Eastbound on my right
Congested endless streams

Faces and life stories
Pedaled by
Captured in moments
Of pixels

Then a camera
Pointed back at me
Capturing a moment
Of a moment being captured

Our cameras lowered
A smile, a laugh, and a wave
We four strangers
In a moment of intimacy shared

Chandni Chowk
Old Delhi, India

Taken during travels, 2017