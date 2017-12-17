Fujifilm X-T2, Poetry, Street Photography
by Patrick Jennings

Empty Bench

Empty Bench, Jericho Beach Park, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Last of the colour clings
Pool of yellow below
The bench, empty

Walking past
Eyes turned away

She would never sit there again

Not without him

Not without the vibrant laughter
Or the eyes smiling into hers

But she walked by, most days still
Hoping equally for his presence
And his absence

Empty Bench
Jericho Beach Park
Vancouver
British Columbia, Canada, 2017