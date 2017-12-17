Diminutive ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #118

When they seem small
Diminutive
Dwarfed by sky and clouds
Or in the mountain’s shadow
Some small dot upon the plain
Not so much larger
Than its inhabitants
Nor any one who on the streets
Looks up at towers looming
Considering what hands have built
In any way diminishes
The smallest human being
From Jericho Beach
Vancouver
British Columbia, Canada, 2017
The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.
Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or an image
- You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
- Place the challenge’s Pic (if you use it for inspiration) and Word prominently in your post
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
Three bloggers expanded upon Infinity this week. 😉 Thanks everyone! =)
- Infinity, by Dancing Echoes
- Infinity, by WoollyMuses
- Infinity, by Stuff and what if…
View all the Pic and a Word Challenges, including the current challenge, on the Pic and a Word Challenge tag page.