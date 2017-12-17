Diminutive ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #118



When they seem small

Diminutive I like the cities bestWhen they seem smallDiminutive Dwarfed by sky and clouds

Or in the mountain’s shadow

Some small dot upon the plain Not so much larger

Than its inhabitants

Nor any one who on the streets

Looks up at towers looming

Considering what hands have built

In any way diminishes

The smallest human being

City on the Bay

From Jericho Beach

Vancouver

British Columbia, Canada, 2017

