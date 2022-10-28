You, dear one

In your own cool, grey wet

This stormy passage

Astride God’s wing

In these waning days

Rising through your fall

Into His grace

Slowed in wit and voice

Ever keener of spirit

You ascend

Passing through

Deep featureless slumbers

Parting clouds offer

Fleeting glimpses of the love

Gathered ’round you

Then

With swift finality

Through the cloud

Into heaven’s azure

There God’s full blaze

And in His embrace

The lesser stars

Of those who’d passed

This way before

The One True Love

You’d lost so long ago

Now with God

There to welcome

Your return

To Love’s eternity