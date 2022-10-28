You, dear one
In your own cool, grey wet
This stormy passage
Astride God’s wing
In these waning days
Rising through your fall
Into His grace
Slowed in wit and voice
Ever keener of spirit
You ascend
Passing through
Deep featureless slumbers
Parting clouds offer
Fleeting glimpses of the love
Gathered ’round you
Then
With swift finality
Through the cloud
Into heaven’s azure
There God’s full blaze
And in His embrace
The lesser stars
Of those who’d passed
This way before
The One True Love
You’d lost so long ago
Now with God
There to welcome
Your return
To Love’s eternity
Ascension
YVR -> PHX
Vancouver International Airport
Vancouver
British Columbia, Canada
Vids from home, 2022
I’m not sure why I decided to record the take off, nor can I recall when the themes and words which inspired this poem began to arise, but certainly by the time we cleared the clouds into the glorious azure sky it was clear this post would be.