Beachcomber

Beachcombing

You come with me

The same way you come shopping

Indulge me

Shopping

You come into the mall

Find a comfortable place

Then sit and read

Or people watch

Feign interest in the things I buy

Then watch over the bags

While I go to another shop

At the beach

You walk safely

Beyond the longest waves

While I splash about

Getting soaked

Finding sea stars and shells

Sand dollars and seaweed

Always feigning amazement

At the wonders I bring

But whether a crowded mall

Or an empty beach

You always come

Often despite my protestations

That you don’t like to shop

Or go beachcombing

That you’ll be bored

And I’m sure your time

Would be spent

Doing something else

“No”

You say

“I’m coming”

And it always surprises me

Takes my breath away

When I notice that your feigned pleasure

In a new scarf

Or a hermit crab

Is just a distraction

Because you’re not looking at the object

I’m showing you

You’re looking at me

With the sparkle of wonder in your eye

And I’m reminded again

That you come

To be with me

And there’s no place

You’d rather be

And, my god

I could not love you more

For the way you take pleasure

In indulging me