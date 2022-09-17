Sometimes
I feel a presence
Out of the corner of my eye
Some one
Some thing
Looking out for me and mine
I turn to look
But it’s never there
But there enough to know
The universe is benevolent
Even if not all its children are
Out of the Corner of My Eye
North Window Arch
Arches National Park
Utah, United States of America
Taken during travels, 2022
It was Memorial Day Weekend in the USA when I shot this, and tourism was beginning to rebound after two years of pandemic restrictions, so Arches National Park was crowded. Tough to get a photograph without a swarm of humanity in the frame. (Truth be told: I photoshopped a few extra bodies out of this one. Sssshhhhh! ) Although fellow tourists can be quite accommodating about staying out of each other’s photographs, few understand just how wide a berth they need to give an ultra-wide lens. The woman on the right was quite happy to back out as much as I asked her to…
…it was my miscalculation that managed to put her face barely on the right edge of the frame.
Neither an error on her part or mine, though. It was just the benevolent universe providing inspiration for a poem. Or you can call it serendipity if you prefer. 😉