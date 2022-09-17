Out of the corner of my eye

But there enough to know The universe is benevolent Even if not all its children are

I shot this scene with my fisheye, which sees everything in a 180 degree field of view from the lens. Really wide. Even I often forget how wide and have numerous photographs of my blurry fingers creeping into the frame as they hold the lens.

It was Memorial Day Weekend in the USA when I shot this, and tourism was beginning to rebound after two years of pandemic restrictions, so Arches National Park was crowded. Tough to get a photograph without a swarm of humanity in the frame. (Truth be told: I photoshopped a few extra bodies out of this one. Sssshhhhh! ) Although fellow tourists can be quite accommodating about staying out of each other’s photographs, few understand just how wide a berth they need to give an ultra-wide lens. The woman on the right was quite happy to back out as much as I asked her to…

…it was my miscalculation that managed to put her face barely on the right edge of the frame.

Neither an error on her part or mine, though. It was just the benevolent universe providing inspiration for a poem. Or you can call it serendipity if you prefer. 😉