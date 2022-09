Angry sky

Above vacant land

Allows a torrent

That never satisfies

For the land

Is always thirsty

Angry Sky

Bureau of Land Management Road 179

Agate

Utah, United States of America Taken during travels, 2022

I invited Google to take me from Thompson Springs, Utah to Loma, Colorado via any route that was not Interstate 70. Google promised just one offering, this one, which eventually proved impassable. Though… well worth the impasse, and the backtrack of several miles return to the highway.