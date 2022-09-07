Hours Before the DaWN, the Sun Rises

Sky and lake

Rippled with moonlight

Clouds a veil

Drawn over coy constellations

On the shore

She stands

In a susurrus of near silence

But for the lap of wavelets

On salt crusted sand

Intent on the texts

Passed between friends

“I am free” she writes

“Good” comes the reply

A pause, and then, “Be safe!”

“I will” she taps out

Adds “I don’t know how long

I’ll be AWOL”

A long wait before

“Your leave is authorized” and

“Take all the time you need”

“I will” she repeats

She smiles

Throws the phone into the lake

Where concentric ripples

Interrupt the linear

Gradually diminishing

Until they disappear altogether

She stands a good while longer

Content

Relieved

If a little anxious

About what the coming daylight will bring

Then shrugs it off

“Fuck him”

Hours before the dawn

The darkness has already ended