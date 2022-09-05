Ragged ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #326

Ancient diminished crags Once, perhaps, grand as snow capped horizon First to soil, then to life, feeding hungry bison

A tumult of stone Fallen amongst the grasses From ragged cliffs above

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last week we got Warped. This week, let’s smooth over the Ragged. Or find something else to inspire you with this fisheye view of Utah’s Great Salt Lake, Utah from the Frary Peak Trail on Antelope State Park. Salt Lake City and the Wasatch Range of the Rocky Mountains in the distance.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Mondays.

With each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, video, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two inspirational elements literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

Use any title you like

Your response can be words and/or images

You may use my image to illustrate your post, or any images you have created

Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge

Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

Add a comment on this post to announce your response

Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous challenge’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

The previous challenge was: Warped

The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #325 was Warped, along with this fisheye view from Cathedral of the Madeleine in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA.

One blogger found something Warped this week. Thanks Woolly! 🙂