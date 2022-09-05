Ragged ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #326

A tumult of stone
Fallen amongst the grasses
From ragged cliffs above
Ancient diminished crags
Once, perhaps, grand as snow capped horizon
First to soil, then to life, feeding hungry bison
Tumult of Stone
Frary Peak Trail
Antelope Island State Park
The Great Salt Lake
Utah, United States of America
Taken during travels, 2022
Pic and a Word Challenge
Last week we got Warped. This week, let’s smooth over the Ragged. Or find something else to inspire you with this fisheye view of Utah’s Great Salt Lake, Utah from the Frary Peak Trail on Antelope State Park. Salt Lake City and the Wasatch Range of the Rocky Mountains in the distance.
The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Mondays.
With each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, video, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two inspirational elements literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or images
- You may use my image to illustrate your post, or any images you have created
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous challenge’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
The previous challenge was: Warped
The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #325 was Warped, along with this fisheye view from Cathedral of the Madeleine in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA.
One blogger found something Warped this week. Thanks Woolly! 🙂
- Warped, by WoollyMuses
Happy Creating! ❤