Great dead lake dying
Beneath a punishing sun
No relief in sight
Dead Lake Dying
Egg Island Overlook
Overlooking Bridger Bay
Antelope Island State Park
The Great Salt Lake
Utah, United States of America
Taken during travels, 2022
Utah’s Great Salt Lake dwindles, day by day, already at levels lower than ever recorded. Utah is at the centre of a decades-long megadrought engulfing all the Southwestern US states. Egg Island is no longer an Island. Bridger Bay shrinks, soon to be nothing but a pan of salt-encrusted sand. Climate change punishes the region.