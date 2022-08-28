One of Many Paths to Goodness

Raised beneath

Steeples and spires

Kneeling Sitting Standing

In pews row on row

First Holy Communion

Confirmation

Confession

Ash Wednesday

Palm Sunday

Incense and palm leaves

Midnight Mass

Now another confession:

Never a believer

Earliest memories

Saying what was expected

Doing what was expected

Praying aloud the lie on my lips

Though there were Pastors

Two at least

Who made as much

A philosophy of sermon

As theology

Who bespoke love

And compassion

Forgiveness

And kindness

As if these were as important

As believing in Father, Son and Holy Ghost

I kept the compassionate love

Discarded the trinity

And for a long while

Wanted nothing to do

With religion

Or the religious

Until I finally saw

The strength faith gives my mother

Courage, resilience, tenacity

Powered by compassion, love and kindness

All in God’s name

Now I understand

Something about the nature of goodness

And the many paths we may travel

To bring ourselves to the love

Which is its foundation