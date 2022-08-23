Falling Away to Depth

The mesa falls away

Into the depths of early evening

Low sun illuminates

Undulating canyons and buttes

Sedimented sandstone

Layers indicating a scale

Powerfully daunting

And exquisite

And I

Stopped halfway between

Floor and ceiling

Sense myself in the centre of aeons

Epochs pass

Every hundred steps or so

Up the trail

A hundred years

A thousand

A hundred thousand

A million

Unwinding time

As species come

And species go

Great, fearsome lizards

Ruled the known universe

For 165 million years

But only in the last tens of steps

Before the top

Do I walk in the footsteps

Of my most ancient ancestors

A paltry 6 or so million years ago

I am reminded

For all our accomplishments and cleverness

We are but toddlers on this Earth

Itself nothing more

Than a pale blue dot

Circling a minor star

Spiraling in an outer arm

Of one galaxy

In a universe dotted

With hundreds of billions

Layer upon layer

Of time and space

Stretch out to scales

Unimaginable

A few steps more

I stand atop the mesa

Returned to the time and place

That belongs to me now

Deep, heavy breaths

To gain my equilibrium

While scanning across the vista

Tallying a few hundred million years of strata

A snippet

In an existence billions of years in the making

Layer upon layer of time and space

To make this collection of sediments

Which seems so very vast and ancient

But is no more than a cosmic blip

In all that was

All that is

And all that will be

I feel small

Fleeting

Insignificant

Yet

Somehow

And nonetheless

Stupendously magnificent

Because in all this immensity

Stands me

A self-aware collection of molecules

Contemplating the inconceivable miracle

That is my own consciousness

Tucked away in some small backwater

Of eternal infinity

Just how fucking exquisite is that?

And the view up here is awesome.

The sun sets

Light falls away to darkness

But for the little beacon of light

That is me