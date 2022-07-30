When the Sun Shines on the Bay

Some places draw me in With the embrace of an old friend Not seen in far too long

After 24 hours in the air from Denpasar, Bali, via Doha, Qatar (with a three hour layover in Qatar), San Francisco welcomed me back with open arms and insisted my two hour visit was not nearly long enough. So I stayed an extra day.

Well, what really happened was, the US customs line was over 2 hours long, more than a half-hour too long to make my Phoenix connection. Fortunately, I love San Francisco, so an unplanned 24-hour catch-up with an old friend was a welcome travel delay.