This the golden hour

In advance of sun’s eclipse

I am with you

Hand in hand

Follow every laboured breath

A life of laughter, love and kindness shared

With wordless gaze and poignant smile

A tear

A sigh

A tightened grasp

Then return to fitful rest

A slumber which will last the night

But I’ll be here when you awake

In golden hour

Your hand I’ll take

Until at last

Your sun may set