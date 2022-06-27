Winding ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #316

Winding River

Goosenecks State Park

Utah, United States of America

Taken during travels, 2022

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last time we poked the Gods. This week, let’s follow the Winding path. Or find something else to inspire you in this ultrawide angle photograph of the San Juan River winding through Goosenecks State Park in Utah, USA

The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered (also, usually) Mondays (though it’s getting harder to make that claim 😉 ).

With each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, video, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

Use any title you like

Your response can be words and/or images

You may use my image to illustrate your post, or any images you have created

Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge

Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

Add a comment on this post to announce your response

Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous challenge’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

The previous challenge was: Gods

The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #315 was Gods, along with this photograph of a Hindu God in Sanur, Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia.