Winding ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #316

The winding path
Which takes me well beyond
Desired goals
Has served me well
Offered possibility
Once well outside my ken
Comforts challenged
Bound’ries shattered
With every step astray
From oft trod trails
Discover unknown countries
Within myself
A lesser man would I be
Who’d stayed the straight and narrow course
To some place known
When I’d set out
Winding River
Goosenecks State Park
Utah, United States of America
Taken during travels, 2022
Pic and a Word Challenge
Last time we poked the Gods. This week, let’s follow the Winding path. Or find something else to inspire you in this ultrawide angle photograph of the San Juan River winding through Goosenecks State Park in Utah, USA
The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered (also, usually) Mondays (though it’s getting harder to make that claim 😉 ).
With each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, video, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or images
- You may use my image to illustrate your post, or any images you have created
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous challenge’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
The previous challenge was: Gods
The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #315 was Gods, along with this photograph of a Hindu God in Sanur, Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia.
- Gods, by WoollyMuses
View all the Pic and a Word Challenges, including the current challenge, on the Pic and a Word Challenge tag page.
Happy Creating! ❤