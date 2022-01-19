Remembering Epiphany

I squint into the sun

And existence becomes

A blackened vignette

With a sparkling path

Leading directly

To a burst of light

In a cloud-strewn sky

A vision I recognize

From those times of connection

When I was one with everything

And the knowledge of all existence

Seemed not only plausible

But within my grasp

Heady times

And I wonder

Was I mad then to believe

The epiphany was real

Or mad now to have let it slip

From experience

To memory

Now a personal myth