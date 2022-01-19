Remembering Epiphany

I squint into the sun
And existence becomes
A blackened vignette
With a sparkling path
Leading directly
To a burst of light
In a cloud-strewn sky
A vision I recognize
From those times of connection
When I was one with everything
And the knowledge of all existence
Seemed not only plausible
But within my grasp
Heady times
And I wonder
Was I mad then to believe
The epiphany was real
Or mad now to have let it slip
From experience
To memory
Now a personal myth
Epiphany
Howe Sound
From Porteau Cove Provincial Park
Sea to Sky Highway
British Columbia, Canada
Pictures from home, 2021