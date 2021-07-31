I stand atop a high place
Marvel at the curvature of the Earth
A reminder that I stand on the surface
Of a very small sphere
In an infinite space
I look deep within
Marvel at the unknowable infinity of being
A reminder that I stand as a presence
Manifested of an essence
Without dimension or time
Curvature of the Earth
Porteau Cove Provincial Park
Howe Sound
British Columbia, Canada
Pictures from home, 2021