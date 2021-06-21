Chaos ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #275

One small moment of
Solitude in the chaos
Unladen Burdens
Bicycle Rickshaw Driver
Chandni Chowk market (Old Delhi)
New Delhi, India
Taken during travels, 2017
Pic and a Word Challenge
Last week we stormed the Fortress, this week, let’s make sense of the Chaos or seek something else to inspire you in this photograph of a bicycle rickshaw driver caught in a moment’s reflection amid the burgeoning chaos of the Chandni Chowk night market in New Delhi, India.
The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered Mondays.
Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or images
- You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
Happy Creating!