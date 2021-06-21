Fujifilm X-T2, People, Poetry, Street Photography
by Patrick Jennings

Chaos ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #275

Burdens, Bicycle Rickshaw Driver, Chandni Chow, New Delhi, India

One small moment of
Solitude in the chaos
Unladen Burdens

Bicycle Rickshaw Driver
Chandni Chowk market (Old Delhi)
New Delhi, India

Taken during travels, 2017

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last week we stormed the Fortress, this week, let’s make sense of the  Chaos or seek something else to inspire you in this photograph of a bicycle rickshaw driver caught in a moment’s reflection amid the burgeoning chaos of the Chandni Chowk night market in New Delhi, India.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered Mondays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

  • Use any title you like
  • Your response can be words and/or images
  • You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
  • Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
  • Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

  • Add a comment on this post to announce your response
  • Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

The previous challenge was: Fortress

Nature's Architect, Fortress on a Hillside, Portland, Victoria, Australia
Challenge #274 ~ Fortress

 

The word for last week’s challenge was Fortress, along with this photograph of a natural sand castle in Portland, along the Victoria, Australia coast.

Two bloggers defended their Fortress this week. 😉 Thanks guys!

View all the Pic and a Word Challenges, including the current challenge, on the Pic and a Word Challenge tag page.

Happy Creating!