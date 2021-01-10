Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

The Calm After

Bowen Island Sunset, Howe Sound, Horseshoe Bay, Sea to Sky Highway, British Columbia, Canada copy
Drifting
In a sea of calm
Warm vibrance
Descends on the horizon
Belies the heat
And intensity
Of a glaring sun
Just departed
A star dwindling

For the moment
Only a thin sliver of hope
Graces the sky
Soon enough
The stars
The constellations
The galaxies
As the grand parade
Of existence
Once again
Fills the cosmos

Sunset over Bowen Island
Howe Sound
Sea to Sky Highway
Horseshoe Bay
British Columbia, Canada

 

Pictures from Home,