The Calm After

Drifting

In a sea of calm

Warm vibrance

Descends on the horizon

Belies the heat

And intensity

Of a glaring sun

Just departed

A star dwindling



For the moment

Only a thin sliver of hope

Graces the sky

Soon enough

The stars

The constellations

The galaxies

As the grand parade

Of existence

Once again

Fills the cosmos



Howe Sound

Sea to Sky Highway

Horseshoe Bay

Howe Sound
Sea to Sky Highway
Horseshoe Bay
British Columbia, Canada
Sunset over Bowen Island
Pictures from Home