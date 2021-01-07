A Beautiful Thought

What a surreal day
He thought as he sought a much
More beautiful thought
Ganga Angel
Ganges River
Varanasi
Uttar Pradesh, India
Taken during travels, 2017
I can’t erase the haunting images of ignorance and insurrection. Nor do I want to.
But right now, I need a little beauty — and some magic — to balance my mind and spirit.
