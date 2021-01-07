Fujifilm X-T2, Poetry, Street Photography
by Patrick Jennings

A Beautiful Thought

Angel of the Ganga, Ganges River, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India
What a surreal day
He thought as he sought a much
More beautiful thought

Ganga Angel
Ganges River
Varanasi
Uttar Pradesh, India

Taken during travels, 2017
I can’t erase the haunting images of ignorance and insurrection. Nor do I want to.

But right now, I need a little beauty — and some magic — to balance my mind and spirit.