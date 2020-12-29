Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Curvature of the Earth

Sun Shine, Sea to Sky Highway, Near Lion's Bay, British Columbia, Canada
I remind myself
That this Earth
Is but a small globe

Spinning and spinning
In infinite space

And I no more than a mote

A sprinkling of star dust
Coalesced in flesh and bone

Which one day woke up
Asking questions about
The universe and itself

Is there more than that?
I may never know

Perhaps I simply forgot

Curvature of the Earth
Howe Sound
Sea to Sky Highway
Near Lion’s Bay
British Columbia, Canada

Photos of Home, taken yesterday, 2020