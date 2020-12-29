I remind myself
That this Earth
Is but a small globe
Spinning and spinning
A sprinkling of star dust
Which one day woke up
Is there more than that?
That this Earth
Is but a small globe
Spinning and spinning
In infinite space
And I no more than a mote
A sprinkling of star dust
Coalesced in flesh and bone
Which one day woke up
Asking questions about
The universe and itself
Is there more than that?
I may never know
Perhaps I simply forgot
Curvature of the Earth
Howe Sound
Sea to Sky Highway
Near Lion’s Bay
British Columbia, Canada
Photos of Home, taken yesterday, 2020