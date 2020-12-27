Patience and Peace

I remind myself
Time and water
Carved this canyon
From solid rock
Though patience
The peace flowing
As I watch
And softness
Cannot resolve
Every problem
From their practice
Bears a reward
Of its own
The sun set
Upon the stone
The river cut
Patience & Peace
Horseshoe Bend
Colorado River
Page
Arizona, United States of America
Taken during travels, 1996