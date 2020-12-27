Landscape, Olympus OM-2, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Patience and Peace

Time and Patience, Horseshoe Bend, Colorado River, Page, Arizona, United States of America
I remind myself
Time and water
Carved this canyon
From solid rock

Though patience
And softness
Cannot resolve
Every problem

The peace flowing
From their practice
Bears a reward
Of its own

As I watch
The sun set
Upon the stone
The river cut

Taken during travels, 1996