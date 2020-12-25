On this day of giving and receiving
The greatest gift
Whether given or received
Is no different
Than any other day
Love
Ornament & Twinkles
Whistler
British Columbia, Canda
Scenes from home, 2015
Joy of the season to you all. ❤ ❤ ❤
May your day be filled with love, both given and received.
“The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return.”
~ Nature Boy, eden ahbez