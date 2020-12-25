Landscape, Poetry, Samsung Galaxy S5
by Patrick Jennings

The Greatest Gift

Snowman, Christmas Tree Ornament, Christmas Tree, Family Gathering
On this day of giving and receiving
The greatest gift
Whether given or received

Is no different
Than any other day

Love

Ornament & Twinkles
Whistler
British Columbia, Canda

Scenes from home, 2015

Joy of the season to you all. ❤ ❤ ❤
May your day be filled with love, both given and received.

“The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return.”

~ Nature Boy, eden ahbez