It’s not that a few
Rise to the top
It’s that the many
Are beaten down
Erosion
Hoodoos
Bryce Canyon National Park
Utah, USA
Taken during travels, 1996
It occurred to me after ‘penning’ this little ditty, perhaps this is a bit dark for Christmas Eve? And then I recalled the darkness in one of the most enduring Christmas stories.
Merry Christmas and happy holidays, everyone. ❤ ❤ ❤
Peace, love and prosperity to you all. And, do try to behave towards others in ways which won’t invite any visits from ghosts, whether past, present, or Christmases Yet to Come. 😉
And, whenever possible, reach down with a hand to help someone else rise up.