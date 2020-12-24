It’s not that a few

It’s that the many

Are beaten down

It occurred to me after ‘penning’ this little ditty, perhaps this is a bit dark for Christmas Eve? And then I recalled the darkness in one of the most enduring Christmas stories.

Merry Christmas and happy holidays, everyone. ❤ ❤ ❤

Peace, love and prosperity to you all. And, do try to behave towards others in ways which won’t invite any visits from ghosts, whether past, present, or Christmases Yet to Come. 😉

And, whenever possible, reach down with a hand to help someone else rise up.